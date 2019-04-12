More climate change protests taking place

12 April 2019, 11:32 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 11:34

Climate change protest Glasgow

Students across Yorkshire are joining nationwide protests again today - as part of a global campaign to tackle climate change.

Students across Yorkshire are joining nationwide protests again today - as part of a global campaign to tackle climate change.

Organisers behind the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement said "sizeable events" are taking place in major towns and cities including Sheffield and Leeds - as well as London, Manchester and Brighton.

Demonstrators take to the streets for the third mass walkout in as many months.

Those on strike said they are demanding that the Government declares a state of climate emergency, and reforms the curriculum "to address climate change as an educational priority".

They are also campaigning for the voices of young people to be considered when it comes to policy-making and for the voting age to be lowered to 16.

The strikes come in the wake of a UN report which warned that limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, beyond which climate impacts become increasingly severe, requires unprecedented action.

That includes cutting global carbon dioxide emissions by almost half within 12 years.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has previously spoken of his support for strikes, saying: "Collective action of the kind you're championing can make a difference, and a profound one."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Youtuber snogs his girlfriend in bizarre video challenge

Youtuber shocks viewers as he KISSES his sister after loosing a challenge in 'uncomfortable' prank video

News

A third of LK Bennett stores to close after brand's sale

UK & World

'A walk in the park': Mick Jagger pictured for first time since surgery

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This surgeon has developed a workout to help stop snoring

This five minute mouth workout will stop your snoring

Lifestyle

Tired primary school children will be given Fridays off

A primary school is giving children Friday afternoons off because "they're too tired"

Lifestyle

Easter weekend kicks off next week (stock image)

When is Easter 2019, is it a Bank Holiday and why do we celebrate it?

Lifestyle

Jaqueline posted a cryptic message on her Instagram following Dan Osborne's cheating scandal

Jacqueline Jossa talks about forgiveness after Dan Osborne cheating scandal

Celebrities

Stephen Mulhern says he's happy to have 'the family back together'

Stephen Mulhern praises 'back on form' Ant McPartlin as he makes return to BGT

Celebrities

Woman crashes car

Woman crashes her car after seeing spider inside her vehicle

Lifestyle