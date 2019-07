Motorcyclist injured after crash with grass mower

A motorcyclist's been seriously injured after a collision with a grass mower in Rotherham.

The 45 year-old suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital this morning.

It happened in the Harthill area.

Police received reports of a collision around 8.30am. They are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

They also want anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.