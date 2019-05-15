Mum and 2 year old missing from Doncaster

15 May 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 16:43

Two year old Enissa Myzeqari

Police say they are 'extremely concerned' about a mum from Doncaster who has been missing with her two year old daughter for six weeks.

24 year old Sebjana Myzeqari and her daughter Enissa are from the Hyde Park area of the town.

They were last seen on CCTV leaving the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West, on Tuesday 2 April.

A couple of hours later they were spotted in The Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster.

Since then there's been no trace of them both and police say they're growing increasingly concerned about their welfare.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: "Sebjana is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder length mousy brown hair. Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair. There is limited information about what clothing they may be wearing, however Sebjana is reported to habitually wear dark clothing and Enissa is thought to be wearing a light pink and white outfit.

If you live or work in Doncaster and the surrounding areas please look out for Sebjana and Enissa. If you know where they might be, we want to hear from you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently on 101."

Latest News

See more Latest News

When will we next see Meghan Markle?

This is when we'll next see new mum Meghan Markle

Royals

Carl Beech: Westminster VIP abuse accuser claimed he was abused by Jimmy Savile

UK & World

Man City's possible Champions League ban over financial fair play a step closer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The new season is right around the corner

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?

TV & Movies

Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

TV & Movies

ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

TV & Movies

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show

'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

TV & Movies