New Sheffield United Signing

22 July 2019, 08:03 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 08:05

Lys Mousset

Sheffield United have paid an undisclosed club-record fee for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset.

France Under-21 international Mousset has put pen to paper on a three-year contract after the two clubs agreed a reported fee of £10million.

"For the third time this summer, the Blades have smashed the club's transfer record," United announced on their official website.

"French striker Lys Mousset has signed a three-deal with the Blades after an undisclosed fee with AFC Bournemouth was reached for his services."

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 for a reported £5.7m, but was mainly restricted to the role of substitute.

The 23-year-old, who scored five goals in 71 appearances for the Cherries, is the Blades' fifth signing since winning automatic promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Blades set a new transfer record when signing Luke Freeman from QPR and broke it again to bring Callum Robinson in from Preston earlier this month.

The South Yorkshire club have also signed former Manchester United forward Ravel Morrison, while defender Phil Jagielka has returned to the Blades after his contract at Everton expired.

Blades boss Chris Wilder added: "Lys is big, quick and a different type of threat at the top of the pitch to what we already have.

"It is a fantastic bit of business for us in the current market and we are looking forward to him joining up with the squad."

Latest News

See more Latest News

tape

21 year old dead in Sheffield stabbing

Local News

Man, 21, dies after being stabbed in chest in Sheffield

UK & World

UK heatwave: July day and night records set to be smashed as Saharan air plume sweeps Europe

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Emma Hardy's Moringa Balm is a true cult favourite amongst beauty bloggers and editors

Emma Hardie Moringa Balm: Ten uses for the iconic beauty product

Beauty

Duncan James thanks fans for their "amazing response, comments and love" on posting cute snap with his boyfriend.

Duncan James 'proud to be gay' after 'amazing response' from fans over sweet snap with boyfriend

Celebrities

Mums-to-be have been encouraged to hold a comb during child birth

Pregnant women being encouraged to use a comb in labour to ease pain

Lifestyle

Gemma looks incredible

Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she reveals dramatic weight loss posing on yacht

Celebrities

These serums are a vital part of your skincare routine, says Nicola Bonn

Three hyaluronic acid serums to suit all skin types and budgets

Beauty

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas QUITS the much-loved TV drama

TV & Movies