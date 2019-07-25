O2 to roll out 5G in Leeds

25 July 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 13:00

o2 Logo

O2 is bringing 5G to Leeds.

The UK's second biggest mobile phone operator has revealed it will roll out its 5G network in October this year.

Mark Evans, chief executive of Telefonica UK - O2's parent company - said: "5G rollout will be prioritised in the areas where customers need the network the most, such as transport hubs and venues.

"Alongside O2's work to build a 5G economy in partnership with British industry, we continue to focus on improving 4G mobile network connectivity as one of the UK's most powerful opportunities to strengthen the economy and improve the lives of British people."

The news comes as the company revealed revenues in the UK jumped 5.1% in the year to £2.98 billion with underlying profits, the company's preferred measure, up 6.4% to £919 million in the six months to June 30.

Bosses revealed that the O2 network was used by 33.3 million customers in the period, including via its services available on giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and Lycamobile. O2's direct customer numbers is 25.4 million, the company added.

The number of customers in the UK on phone contracts has fallen in recent years, with users preferring to buy expensive handsets outright, before buying a sim card.

But O2 said net contract sign-ups were 41,000 in the period, accounting for 67% of its total mobile base. By comparison, there were more pre-pay sign-ups - with a net increase of 45,000.

On Wednesday, O2 also revealed a partnership with Vodafone to share masts and antennas to speed up their respective 5G rollouts and take on bigger rival EE.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi dies aged 92

UK & World

Longest decline for high street since 2011 - CBI

UK & World

Jaguar Land Rover losses widen as Brexit plant shutdowns take toll

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The “Twilight Swan House” is located in the rainy Pacific Northwest and costs $330 per night.

Twilight fans can now RENT Bella Swan's famous Forks home on Airbnb

TV & Movies

Katie Price is engaged!

Katie Price reveals she's ENGAGED live on Loose Women

Celebrities

Are you using enough sun cream?

Photos show how much sun cream you should apply - and you're probably not using enough

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about Mathew Horne's relationships

Does Mathew Horne have a girlfriend? Gavin and Stacey star's relationship revealed

TV & Movies

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby!

Anne Hathaway confirms pregnancy as her and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child

Celebrities

Gizmo the chihuahua was stolen by a seagull

Fears 'psycho' seagull is at large again as student is attacked, days after chihuahua was stolen

News