Paedophile from Pontefract jailed

A 23 year old man from Pontefract has been jailed for pleading guilty to the rape of two children.

Jordan Parnham, of Kirkby Close, admitted attacking the two victims, who were under the age of 13. He's been jailed for life, with a minimum of eight years.

He's also been placed on the sex offenders register for life and handed a sexual harm prevention order. Parnham was arrested in February 2019 following a tip off that he had been accessing and publishing illicit images of children online. It was only afterwards that the full extent of his crimes were uncovered.

Detective Constable Dean Hamby, who led the investigation, said:

“Parnham’s actions were beyond perverse and I wouldn’t have been satisfied with him receiving anything less than a life sentence. The victims have had their innocent childhoods tarnished by horrendous abuse and I am certain that had we not intervened the victims would have been subject to further abuse. I’m extremely pleased that the sentence handed to him today reflects that.”

“We were able build our case against Parnham quickly whilst offering specialist support to the victims. I’d like to personally thank them for their bravery and I hope that they can now start taking steps towards their recovery.



“No one should have to sustain this appalling abuse and support and advice is available for all victims. If you have been, or know a victim of sexual abuse, please report it to officers who will work to try and bring offenders before the courts."