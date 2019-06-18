Police in Sheffield search for missing man

18 June 2019, 08:19 | Updated: 18 June 2019, 08:20

Missing person in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have been out appealing for information about a missing 23-year-old man.

Officers were in the Parson Cross and Ecclesfield areas in the search for Minod Monger.

The last confirmed sighting of Minod was in the Remington Road area at around 6pm on Monday 10 June.

Police also used the digital advertising van, as they spoke to local residents to ask if they've seen Minod.

He is described as being Asian with dark black hair and is around 5ft 4ins tall. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.

Chief Inspector Helen Lewis said: "Minod spends most of his time at home with his family, it's very out of character for him to be away from them for this long and we need your help to find out where he is and make sure he's OK.

"Minod is a very physically fit man and it's possible that he could have walked a long way from home, become disorientated and is now not able to find his way back.

"Please keep a look out for Minod - his white jacket is very distinctive, his footwear isn't what you'd expect somebody to be wearing in the awful weather conditions we've had in the last week.

"If you're out walking your dog, having a run or travelling on foot please keep Minod in mind. If you have outbuildings or sheds in your garden or on your property, check to see if he's there. Do you have CCTV? Please review it and let us know if you see anything that will help our investigation.

"If you see Minod please do not approach him. He has vulnerabilities that mean he might find it distressing if he was approached by someone he doesn't know."

