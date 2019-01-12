Police Investigate A Serious Assault In Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information after a man suffered serious head and arm injuries.

At around 7.20pm on Wednesday a 30-year-old man went to Bentley Ambulance station with serious injuries.

He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment, he's in a serious but stable condition.

It's believed the man was assaulted in the Hunt Lane area and an investigation's started into what happened.

Officers are reviewing CCTV as well as carrying out house-to-house enquiries.