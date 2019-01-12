Police Investigate A Serious Assault In Doncaster

12 January 2019, 09:37 | Updated: 12 January 2019, 09:38

Police

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information after a man suffered serious head and arm injuries.

At around 7.20pm on Wednesday a 30-year-old man went to Bentley Ambulance station with serious injuries.

He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment, he's in a serious but stable condition.

It's believed the man was assaulted in the Hunt Lane area and an investigation's started into what happened.

Officers are reviewing CCTV as well as carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saudi teenager who fled 'abusive' family arrives in Canada

UK & World

Ecuador rehab blaze: At least 17 die as patients 'start fire to escape clinic'

UK & World

UK weather forecast: Colder temperatures and snow possible as end of month nears

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News