Police investigate Huddersfield sex assault

10 May 2019, 12:28 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 13:06

Police

Police investigating the alleged serious sexual assault of a 14 year old girl in Huddersfield have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

It's understood the victim met the male outside Primark in the town centre at around 12.00pm on Thursday 25 April. The alleged attack then happened at a property on New North Road, near to the town centre. The male that police want to speak to is described as white, skinny, in his early 20s, quite tall with light brown hair and poke with a southern accent.

Detective Inspector Alex Bacon from Kirklees Safeguarding team said:

"This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for this young woman and she is being supported by specialist trained officers.Officers from Kirklees Safeguarding have carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and we are now looking for the public’s help.

"We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the male or who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch."

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit on 01924 335075 or 01484 436664 quoting crime reference 13190218053 or by reporting it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Bishop Jailed For Insurance Fraud

Local News

shatterboys

'Making the invisible child within, visible'

Local News

GP surgeries in Wales are testing the scheme

The NHS to give FREE bikes to overweight people in a bit to combat obesity

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

Showbiz

Royal family names

The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

Lifestyle

The mum has urged mums to vaccinate their kids in the wake of her discovery (stock image)

Mum reveals her baby's vaccination made her breastmilk turn BLUE

Lifestyle

Log House Holidays offers the hygge you’ve been searching for – all without having to get on a plane

How to have a Nordic adventure right here in the UK

Travel

The bride was furious at how insensitive the guest was

Infertile bride furious with guest for gifting her a pregnancy test, dummies and baby grows

Lifestyle