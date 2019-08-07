Police link Harrogate attacks

Police in Harrogate believe that attacks on three separate women could be linked.

The first attack happened at around 11.50pm on Cold Bath Lane and the suspect is described at a white man in his 20’s, 5ft 5ins tall with a wide nose and stubble. He was wearing a dark covered jacket with the hood up and carrying a plastic bag.

The second attack happened on Franklin Road at around 3.30am on Saturday 3 August. The attacker is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face.

The second attack happened on Park Parade around half an hour later and involved two men assaulting a woman. One man was described as tall and slim and was wearing a hooded rain jacket.

The other man was described as shorter and stockier than the first man, wearing a hooded rain jacket and jogging bottoms.

Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Penny Taylor said:

“I’d appeal to local residents who live or work in the Franklin Road, Cold Bath Road and Park Parade areas; if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us via 101 and pass that information on.

“I’d also appeal to any drivers who were in the Cold Bath Road area on Saturday night (3 August 2019) between 11.50pm and the early hours of Sunday morning (4 August 2019) who may have captured dash-cam footage, to also contact us.

“We understand that the nature of these incidents will be worrying to local residents, but please be reassured, we are working hard to follow up every enquiry, and doing everything we can to identify and arrest the individual/s responsible for these assaults.”