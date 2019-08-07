Police link Harrogate attacks

7 August 2019, 12:23

Generic Police Pic

Police in Harrogate believe that attacks on three separate women could be linked.

The first attack happened at around 11.50pm on Cold Bath Lane and the suspect is described at a white man in his 20’s, 5ft 5ins tall with a wide nose and stubble. He was wearing a dark covered jacket with the hood up and carrying a plastic bag.

The second attack happened on Franklin Road at around 3.30am on Saturday 3 August. The attacker is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face.

The second attack happened on Park Parade around half an hour later and involved two men assaulting a woman. One man was described as tall and slim and was wearing a hooded rain jacket. 

The other man was described as shorter and stockier than the first man, wearing a hooded rain jacket and jogging bottoms. 

Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Penny Taylor said:

“I’d appeal to local residents who live or work in the Franklin Road, Cold Bath Road and Park Parade areas; if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us via 101 and pass that information on.

“I’d also appeal to any drivers who were in the Cold Bath Road area on Saturday night (3 August 2019)  between 11.50pm and the early hours of Sunday morning (4 August 2019) who may have captured dash-cam footage, to also contact us.

“We understand that the nature of these incidents will be worrying to local residents, but please be reassured, we are working hard to follow up every enquiry, and doing everything we can to identify and arrest the individual/s responsible for these assaults.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie Christopher: Greek police find body in search for British astrophysicist

UK & World

Watford sign Danny Welbeck on free transfer

Sport

Wilfried Zaha hands in transfer request at Crystal Palace

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Steff weighed 32 stone at her heaviest

Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone

Lifestyle

There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market

Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return

Beauty

Amber Gill remembered Greg O'Shea with a sweet gesture during This Morning

Love Island winner Amber Gill pays subtle tribute to Greg O’Shea on This Morning as he returns to Ireland

TV & Movies

Lee Ryan is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating

How many kids does Lee Ryan have and who's the Blue singer's ex fiancé Sammi Millar?

Celebrities

The Essex reality star revealed she has put a stone back on following a string of overindulgent holidays.

Gemma Collins reveals one stone weight gain after 'weeks of overindulging' on holiday

Celebrities

Maura has addressed Curtis' sexuality

Maura Higgins reacts to Curtis' revelation he's 'open to a relationship with a man'

TV & Movies