Reports Of Man With Machete In Sheffield

A man's been arrested after reports a man was seen with a bladed weapon in Sheffield.

Police were called to McDonalds on the High Street just before 9.30am, following reports of a man with a machete.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs.

He is currently in custody awaiting interview.

The incident is not believed to be linked to terrorism.

A 47-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Superintendent Paul McCurry has praised the officers who attended for their bravery.

He said they were on the scene within less than two minutes: "This is a superb example of the bravery of police officers who every day do amazing work to protect the public."