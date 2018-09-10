Rise In Anti-Semitic Hate Crime In West Yorkshire

Figures obtained by Heart, show a dramatic increase in the number of reports of anti-Semitic hate crime in West Yorkshire.

In the year to September there were 52 reports, compared with 18 the previous year.

Most of them were in Leeds, where there were 29 reports, up from 11.

That's almost three times as many.

The crimes have ranged from damage and graffiti to abuse.

West Yorkshire police have told us that there were a number of possible explanations for the increase, which could include the increased desire to report incidents as well as international and national events.

They are reassuring people that these hate crimes are still rare and they are working closely to provide additional support for the Jewish community - especially over Jewish New Year.