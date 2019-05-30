Rise in hate offences against kids in Yorkshire

30 May 2019, 11:58

Hate crime

Race hate offences against children in Yorkshire are at a three year high.

That's according to figures from the NSPCC. In 2017/18, 557 offences were recorded by police forces in the region, a rise of 57% on 2015/16. Toddlers and babies were among the victims. 

Nationally, there were 10,571 offences flagged up by police as race hate crimes against children in 2017/18, an average of almost 29 a day. This was a rise by more than a fifth since 2015/16, up from 8,683.

Children have told the NSPCC-run service Childline they were being targeted because of the way they looked, and reported being told to "go back to their own country". Some tried to change their appearance by using make up, while others said they did not want to tell their parents for fear of upsetting them.

One girl said: "I've been bullied ever since I started school. The bullies call me nasty names; it makes me feel so ashamed. My friends won't hang out with me anymore because people started asking why they were friends with someone who had dirty skin.

"I was born in the UK but bullies tell me to go back to my own country. I don't understand because I'm from the UK. I've tried to make my face whiter before using make up so that I can fit in. I just want to enjoy going to school."

Childline counsellor Atiyah Wazir said: "Over the eight years that I've volunteered as a counsellor it is just as heart-breaking every single time a child tells you they wish they looked different. 

"These children have been made to feel shame and guilt and sometimes daren't tell their mums or dads about it because they don't want to worry or hurt their feelings. I want every child to know that this bullying is not ok, they have nothing to be ashamed of, and Childline is always here to listen."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A boy was airlifted to hospital after falling off a rollercoaster in Yorkshire today

Boy, 6, airlifted to hospital after 'falling 30ft from rollercoaster' at a theme park

News

Jack Grealish to stay with Aston Villa and reject Tottenham advances

Sport

De La Rue shares plunge after CEO resigns and profit falls

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

TV & Movies

The treatment banishes zits straight away

The £27 spot-removing stickers are now back in stock, but be quick!

Beauty

JK Rowling has written four new books

Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'

Showbiz

The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort.

When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Celebrities

The full cast of Gavin and Stacey

Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast? From James Corden and Rob Brydon to Joanna Page and Alison Steadman

TV & Movies