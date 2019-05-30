RNLI warning over coastal deaths in Yorkshire

The RNLI are warning people to be careful when close to the sea in Yorkshire, after a rise in coastal deaths across the country.

The number of deaths in Yorkshire fell, however - with five people losing their lives along the region’s coast in 2018, compared with 12 the previous year.

But new figures have revealed a hundred percent of all coastal deaths in Yorkshire last year were male.

The RNLI have called the trend 'worrying' and said in most cases - a slip or trip takes people off guard.

Nationally, coastal deaths were higher last year - 128 - compared to the 2017 figure - 109.

The UK data also shows over half (55%) of those who died at the coast in 2018 ended up in the water unexpectedly - a figure that has remained consistent in recent years.

It comes as the RNLI’s national drowning prevention campaign Respect the Water launches for 2019.

The RNLI is urging the public to take action and follow this potentially lifesaving advice if they find themselves in trouble in cold water:



- Fight your instinct to swim hard or thrash about, as this can lead to breathing in water and drowning.

- Instead, relax and FLOAT on your back, until you have regained control of your breathing.



Nick Ayers, RNLI Community Safety Partner said: "No one should have to lose someone they love to drowning. Many of the tragic deaths at the coast can be avoided if people understand the risks and prepare themselves by practising the Float technique.

"It’s encouraging for us at the charity to see the number of coastal fatalities fall below average for the second year running, and we’re hopeful our education work is contributing to this downward trend.

"We’ve been contacted by people who say they recalled the Float safety message while in serious trouble in the water, and that following the RNLI’s advice helped save their life. But we can’t get complacent, we all have a role in getting behind coastal safety education, investing in initiatives and sharing survival skills to help save lives from drowning.



"A worrying trend shows men accounted for all of the fatalities along our coast last year, and the vast majority nationally. Many of them did not plan on entering the water, with slips, trips and falls catching them unaware while out running or walking. Knowing what to do if you fall into cold water can be the difference between life and death.



"The instinctive human reaction when you fall into cold water can cause panic and gasping for breath, increasing the chances of breathing in water. Although it’s counter intuitive, the best immediate course of action is to fight your instinct and float on your back."