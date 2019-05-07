Rotherham murder investigation witness appeal

7 May 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 11:41

Alena Grlakova

Police investigating the death of Alena Grlakova in Rotherham are trying to find anyone who saw her on Boxing Day 2018.

38 year old Alena Grlakova was reported missing in January and was last seen in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on the evening of Wednesday 26 December 2018.

Her body was found on Monday 8 April on land just off Taylors Lane.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Parkgate area on the night of Boxing Day last year and either saw or spoke to Alena.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to announce the name of their son

Royal baby name: Has the royal baby been named? Latest odds revealed

Royals

ASOS BARNSLEY

999 call outs to Barnsley ASOS warehouse skyrocket

Local News

Travelodge looks to students as Brexit hits recruitment

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Aaron and Robert continue their bid to become parents

Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic pink gown

Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York

Music

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split last month

Dani Dyer called Jack Fincham’s ‘friend’ in awkward All New Monty interview

Celebrities

Line of Duty fans were stunned to discover the actor's real accent

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston's real accent shocks Sunday Brunch viewers

News

Amy Schumer shared first snap of newborn baby

Amy Schumer shares adorable first picture of newborn son with husband Chris Fischer

Celebrities

Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019.

Scarlett Moffatt says new boyfriend Scott is her SOULMATE in ‘soppy’ social media post

Celebrities