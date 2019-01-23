Search For Pamela Horvothova Latest

Police investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova from Sheffield last month are now asking anyone who has let Pamela use their phone to come forward.

It comes after enquiries to date have suggested that Pamela, who was last seen at an Ice Sheffield event on 19th December, didn't own a mobile phone.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: "We believe that Pamela may have been using other individuals mobile phones.

"From our enquiries so far, Pamela doesn't appear to have had her own phone and that she was borrowing phones from friends in order to communicate.

"Our fresh appeal today is to those friends who allowed Pamela to use their phone in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

"Do you know who she spoke to? Do you still have any call data (numbers called, dates and times) saved on your phone?

"This kind of information could be really important for our investigating officers so I'd urge anyone who may have let Pamela use their phone to get in touch with our team.

"We also believe that while the appeals to find Pamela have been circulated far and wide, gaining international support from Slovakian media outlets, she is still in the local area.

"I want to reiterate again my direct message to Pamela, we're worried about you and we just want to make sure you're alright."