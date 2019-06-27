Sexual predator jailed for attacks in Huddersfield

A sexual predator, who carried out some of his attacks on two women in Huddersfield, has been jailed.

40 year old Glen Samson, from Liverpool, was found guilty at Bradford Crown Court for a series of sexual offences and false imprisonment. In 2004, Samson received a life sentence for multiple rapes, false imprisonment and GBH. He served 12 years of the sentence before he was released on licence in 2016.

Shortly after his release, he subjected two women who physical and mental abuse in Huddersfield, Liverpool and London. He raped them on multiple occasions, made threats against their lives and kept them against their will.

One of the victims came forward to the police in 2018 and an extensive police investigation began into his offending. The second victim was also identified and came forward to the police as well.

Throughout his trial, Samson refused to take the stand and also refused to give evidence during his trial.

On Monday 24 June, Samson was convicted of 24 counts of rape, two counts of control and coercive behaviour, threats to kill and three counts of false imprisonment

He was given a further life sentence with a minimum of 32 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, who led the investigation, said: “Samson’s conviction, for what can only be described as horrendous crimes, has removed a dangerous and obsessed sexual predatory from our streets. It was evident that he had planned to commit these offences against the victims and if they had not had the courage to come forward, he would continue to abuse them.

“He is a coward and showed no remorse for what he had done to his victims and the campaign of abuse he inflicted on them.

“The two victims have showed immense bravery throughout the whole criminal process and I hope that the sentencing of this depraved man allows them some closure to their horrific ordeal. They have been supported by specially trained officer since they came forward to the police to report the offences.”