Sheffield man jailed for "torturing" victim

8 June 2019, 07:58

Byron Naylor

A Sheffield gang member, who tortured a man in an ordeal that lasted hours, has been jailed for over 21 years.

29 year old Byron Naylor, formerly of Glenholme Road, Woodhouse, attacked a man in his 50s in his own home, leaving him with over 100 stab wounds. 

Naylor repeatedly used a bladed knuckle duster on the victim on the 18 October 2018. The victim suffered 19 broken ribs, broken fingers, a broken elbow, a fractured left eye socket, extensive bruising and swelling and countless puncture and stab wounds to his entire body. He continues to receive hospital treatment more than seven months on.

South Yorkshire Police says Naylor was a prominent figure in Sheffield's organised crime scene. 

Detective Constable James Hughes, who led the investigation, said: 

“This incident was a vicious, evil act of violence. The victim was essentially tortured in his own home for a number of hours, in which time he was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed over 100 times.

“His injuries speak for the brutality Naylor mercilessly inflicted on him. I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and giving evidence. Without his support, this prosecution would not have been possible.

“The victim, his family and the public can now rest assured that Naylor has been brought to justice and is now behind bars.

“I thoroughly welcome this verdict."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kawhi Leonard scores 36 points as Toronto Raptors take command of NBA Finals

Sport

President Trump's tariff tactics could be bad news for China and EU

UK & World

Trump calls off tariff threat against Mexico which will deploy national guard to its southern border

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island newcomer Danny Williams sent fans into meltdown ahead of his arrival in the villa.

Love Island fans go wild for hunky newcomer Danny Williams

TV & Movies

Callum dumped from villa

Love Island viewers brand show 'unfair' as Callum becomes the first to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s thunderbolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s lightening bolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Celebrities

Pumping breast milk can often feel daunting for mothers

Woman shares breastfeeding hack that helps you produce more milk

Lifestyle

Curtis and his brother were attacked

What happened to Curtis Pritchard during attack and what has AJ's brother said about the assault?

TV & Movies