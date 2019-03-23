Sir Gary Verity resigns from Welcome to Yorkshire

23 March 2019, 08:47 | Updated: 23 March 2019, 08:57

Gary Verity Welcome to Yorkshire

Sir Gary Verity has resigned as Chief Executive to Welcome to Yorkshire.

The man, who is credited with bringing the Grand Depart of the Tour de France to the region in 2014, says it's on 'health grounds'. 

It follows an investigation by the Board at Welcome to Yorkshire over allegations about his behaviour towards staff and his expenses. 

It was concluded that Sir Gary has 'made errors of judgement' with his expenses and he has greed to reimburse the organisation. 

In a statement, Sir Gary Verity said: "Over the last ten and a half years I have always tried to set the highest standards of personal performance and leadership. Where this has been achieved, I am grateful and when, on occasions, I have fallen short, I apologise. My health is now my main priority. I ask for time and space to heal. 

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such an inspirational organisation and work with such a creative and talented team. 

"I know that Welcome to Yorkshire will continue to go from strength to strength and achieve many fantastic things over the coming years." 

The organisation said: "Welcome to Yorkshire would like to place on record its thanks to Sir Gary for the commitment and energy he has demonstrated during his ten years at Welcome to Yorkshire. 

"Sir Gary has led the transformation of Yorkshire's profile, most notably through the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 2014 and the subsequent legacy of the Tour de Yorkshire, which have significantly boosted the county's economy. We wish him well for the future."

