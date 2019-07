Solar power at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has announced plans to build a new solar power farm.

The project will generate a quarter of the airport's energy when it's up and running - enough to power 2.2m kettles for a year.

It's aimed at cutting down on the airport's carbon footprint.

The power farm is expected to be completed in 2020 and is a key part of the airport's extension plans.