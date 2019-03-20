Sheffield United's Sophie Jones sacked for racial abuse

20 March 2019, 15:59 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 16:02

Sheffield United's Sophie Jones has had her contract terminated by Sheffield United after being found guilty by the FA of racially abusing an opponent.

At a hearing yesterday (Tuesday 19 March) an independent regulatory commission found Jones had racially abused Tottenham Hotspur defender Renee Hector in a Women's Championship in January. 

Jones, who denied the charge, was also given a five match ban and fined £200.

In a statement, the FA said:

"Sophie Jones has been given a five-match suspension with immediate effect after an 'Aggravated Breach' of FA Rule E3(1) was found proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission. The forward was also fined £200 and ordered to attend an FA education course."

United added:

"The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination.

"Following dialogue between the club and Jones, and taking into account the length of the suspension, it has been decided that her contract, which was due for review in the summer, will be terminated by mutual agreement.

