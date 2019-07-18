South Yorkshire bus strikes going ahead

Strikes by hundreds of bus drivers in South Yorkshire are going ahead after talks over pay broke down.

The Unite union said 900 drivers employed by First South Yorkshire will stage two 24-hour walkouts on July 27 and August 3.

Regional officer Phil Bown said on Thursday: "We held talks with the management today to see if there was scope for a decent improvement in the offer, after our members overwhelmingly rejected it in a consultative ballot.

"Unfortunately, the company came up with a pitiful new offer that could be measured in a few pence an hour following on from the one our members rejected this week.

"This latest offer, verging on the insulting, went no way to meet our members' aspirations as household bills continue to soar.

"We can only reinforce the message that the parent company, First Group, is highly profitable."

Unite said services run by the company in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham, as well as part of the Derbyshire Dales, will "grind to a halt" due to the strikes.