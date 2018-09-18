South Yorkshire Police Crackdown On Knife Crime

South Yorkshire Police are cracking down on knife crime in the area.

It's after an investigation by Heart revealed that crimes involving bladed weapons in South Yorkshire - between March and May - more than doubled in 5 years.

A knife amnesty's getting underway today - it means people can hand in weapons into a bin at a station without speaking to any officers, filling in forms or facing prosecution.

Detective Superintendent Jo Roe, overseeing the knife amnesty for Humberside Police, said: "This amnesty is the second national initiative aimed at encouraging people to hand in knives and blades.



"The campaign is about keeping our communities safe by continuing to rid our streets of as many knives as possible.

"Our amnesty bins are accessible at a number of local stations and if you deposit a knife with us we will dispose of it in a safe and secure manner. No questions will be asked, even if the knife is banned. This is one of a number of tactics we employ to prevent knives falling into the wrong hands.

"It's an initiative that you, the public, can help us with too. The message from us is that every knife handed in is one less that could be used to harm or threaten our communities. You can help us by participating, or by sharing details of the amnesty which we will be highlighting through our web site and on our social media channels."

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings from South Yorkshire Police told Heart "We get everything from kitchen knives through to swords - we even has a samurai sword surrendered'

She added: "The crucial thing is that these are not in the hands of young people.

"There's no doubt, there's more social acceptance amongst our young people towards carrying weapons.

"Gaming, gangs, social media - they're all playing their part in this. It's crucial we land the message for young men in particular around the consequences of carrying a knife - for them - for their families - it could be devastating."