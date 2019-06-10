Sproatley man admits killing great grandson

10 June 2019, 17:10

court

A man's admitted killing his great grandson with an air rifle in East Yorkshire.

78 year old Albert Grannon pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of six year old Stanley Metcalf at Hull Crown Court on Monday (10 June) after he was shot with an air rifle in Sproatley on 26 July 2018. 

Grannon also admitted possessing an air rifle without holding a firearms certificate. An inquest opening at Hull Coroner's Court last year heard that the youngster died after suffering a pellet gun injury to the side of his abdomen.

In a statement issued following Stanley's death, his family described him as being "vibrant and full of energy".

It read:

"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken without Stanley and it still doesn't feel real we won't see his happy, smiling face again.

"There are no real words to express how the loss of Stanley has affected us and we all miss him so much.

"Stanley was a loving, caring and beautiful boy."

Detective Inspector Rebecca Dickinson, who led the investigation with Humberside Police, said she was pleased that Grannon - who she said had shown no remorse until this point - had "faced up to the enormity of his actions".

She said: "This was an extremely tragic incident where a six-year-old boy who had all his life ahead of him had it cut so needlessly short.

"It makes it all the more tragic that it was a member of his own family who was ultimately responsible for his untimely death."

The detective added: "It is a nightmare that Stanley's family have had to live through every day since last July, and will have to live through from now on."

