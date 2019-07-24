Immingham supermarket car park attack

24 July 2019, 13:19 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 13:22

Police

A 29 year old's been arrested in Brigg after a police car chase.

Humberside Police received reports that a member of the public had allegedly been attacked in a supermarket car park in Immingham.
 
The force said officers pursued the man, detaining him just before 8pm.
 
He's being held on suspicion of two armed robberies, arson with intent to endanger life and theft of a motor vehicle.
 
Chief Inspector Matty Wright said: 'I want to thank the public and local communities for their understanding and patience while we dealt with 
this incident.
 
'A number of officers were deployed, including armed response, to ensure we were able to resolve and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
 
'Our priority will always be to protect the public and ensure their safety, and thankfully there were no injuries sustained by anyone involved in the incident.
 
'The man arrested is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by officers in due course'.

