Teen arrested on suspicion of Halifax murder

7 June 2019, 13:57

Generic Police Pic

A 16 year old boy's been arrested on suspicion of murder in Halifax.

Officers were called to Cumberland Close at around 5.30am on Friday morning to reports a 23 year old woman had been stabbed. Emergency treatment was carried out at the scene but the woman died in hospital. 

West Yorkshire Police, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar is investigating the incident and said:

“Clearly people will be shocked by the nature of this incident and we are doing all we can to provide additional support and reassurance to the local community.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and at this stage I would ask that any witnesses or anyone with further information contact the non-emergency number 101.”

