Teen seriously injured in South Yorkshire crash

24 July 2019, 16:18

Police

A 19 year old man's been left with life threatening injuries after a motorbike crash in South Yorkshire.

It happened at around 6.00pm on Tuesday 23 July in Wath upon Dearne, where three motorcycles were travelling along Manvers Way. 

One of the riders, thought to be using an off-road pit bike, is believed to have clipped the central reservation and hit a lamp post. The teenager was taken to hospital with life-threatening abdominal injuries. 

Police believe that the two other motorcyclists returned to the scene shortly before emergency services arrived and removed the bike. 

PS Adam Renshaw said: “A number of witnesses stopped and called 999, but the other motorcyclists did not stop at the scene. We would really like to speak to these two people as part of our enquiries; they may have information that will help us understand what happened. I’d also urge anyone who knows anything about the location of the bike to get in touch.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments prior to the collision, or saw what happened last night. Please contact 101 quoting incident number 738 of 23 July.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Record-breaking temperatures could hit the UK tonight

Hottest night time EVER could hit UK TONIGHT - as experts warn of potentially record-breaking temperatures

Weather

The Duchess and her son's rules are very different

Here's why Meghan Markle doesn't have to bow to Prince George but Archie will

Royals

'Never mind backstop, the buck stops here': Boris Johnson takes on Brexit in first speech as PM

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The retro machine is an absolute steal, grab one quick!

B&M is selling a £35 Slush Puppy machine and people are going wild for it

Food & Health

Maura has become an internet sensation

8 of Maura Higgins' best Love Island quotes and moments

TV & Movies

The 21-year-old is engaged to her long-term partner

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi announces engagement to partner of six years, Chandler Powell

Celebrities

Mel B has spoken out about her rumoured fling with Jess Glynne

Mel B responds to claims of a Jess Glynne 'romance'

Celebrities

Ross Kemp has revealed he is keen to go back to acting

Ross Kemp teases acting return as he says ‘never say never’ to EastEnders comeback

TV & Movies

The Love Island baby challenge takes place tonight

Seven new islanders arrive tonight as the Love Island baby challenge returns to the villa

TV & Movies