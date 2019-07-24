Teen seriously injured in South Yorkshire crash

A 19 year old man's been left with life threatening injuries after a motorbike crash in South Yorkshire.

It happened at around 6.00pm on Tuesday 23 July in Wath upon Dearne, where three motorcycles were travelling along Manvers Way.

One of the riders, thought to be using an off-road pit bike, is believed to have clipped the central reservation and hit a lamp post. The teenager was taken to hospital with life-threatening abdominal injuries.

Police believe that the two other motorcyclists returned to the scene shortly before emergency services arrived and removed the bike.

PS Adam Renshaw said: “A number of witnesses stopped and called 999, but the other motorcyclists did not stop at the scene. We would really like to speak to these two people as part of our enquiries; they may have information that will help us understand what happened. I’d also urge anyone who knows anything about the location of the bike to get in touch.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments prior to the collision, or saw what happened last night. Please contact 101 quoting incident number 738 of 23 July.”