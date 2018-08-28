Teenager from West Yorkshire Dies After Fall On Mountain

The family of a teenage boy from West Yorkshire who died after a fall on a mountain in Scotland have paid tribute to their "lovely son".

16-year-old Timothy Murray died while walking on Stac Pollaidh in the Highlands, north of Ullapool.

Emergency services were called after he was reported overdue shortly before 4.45pm on Sunday.

A coastguard helicopter found him a short time later and his body was recovered by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team.

The teenager is believed to have been walking with family members.

A statement from his family said: "It is a very sad loss and Timothy was a lovely son.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Sergeant Kay MacRae said: "Our thoughts are with Timothy's family and friends at this tragic time.

"We would like to thank our partners in Dundonnell Mountain Rescue for their assistance with this challenging incident.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, as is standard procedure with sudden deaths."