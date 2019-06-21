The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup

21 June 2019, 06:36 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 06:37

Carabao Cup

The first round draw's been made for the Carabao Cup.

Leeds United face Salford away - the team part-owned by Manchester United's fabled Class of '92 - including Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

Salford are playing in the competition for the first time after winning promotion to League Two.

The other Yorkshire ties are:

Tranmere v Hull

Grimsby v Doncaster

Bradford v Preston

Scunthorpe v Derby

Huddersfield v Lincoln

Shrewsbury v Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury

Barnsley v Carlisle

