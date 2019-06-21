The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup

On Air Now
21 June 2019
The first round draw's been made for the Carabao Cup.
Leeds United face Salford away - the team part-owned by Manchester United's fabled Class of '92 - including Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.
Salford are playing in the competition for the first time after winning promotion to League Two.
The other Yorkshire ties are:
Tranmere v Hull
Grimsby v Doncaster
Bradford v Preston
Scunthorpe v Derby
Huddersfield v Lincoln
Shrewsbury v Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday v Bury
Barnsley v Carlisle