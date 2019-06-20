The EFL fixtures for 2019-20 are out

Huddersfield, who finished bottom of the Premier League last season, start their quest to return to the top flight at home to beaten play-off finalists Derby on Monday, August 5.

Leeds, who lost to Frank Lampard's Rams in the play-off semi-finals, start at Bristol City the previous day.

The remaining Championship matches all take place on Saturday, August 3.

Fulham - who lost their top-flight status - open at Barnsley, who were promoted from League One last month.

Hull travel to Wales to take on Swansea.

Reading host Sheffield Wednesday.

For Rotherham - who dropped out of the Championship last season - it's an away game at Wimbledon at the start of their League One campaign.

And Doncaster hosting Gillingham at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Both those games on Saturday August 3.

CHAMPIONSHIP DATES

OPENING DAY

Bristol City v Leeds

Huddersfield v Derby

Barnsley v Fulham

Reading v Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea v Hull

 

FINAL DAY

Cardiff v Hull

Brentford v Barnsley

Leeds v Charlton

Millwall v Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

 

KEY YORKSHIRE CLASHES

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley Aug 10

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday Feb 8

 

Huddersfield v Leeds Dec 7

Leeds v Huddersfield Mar 7

 

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds Oct 26

Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday Jan 11

 

BOXING DAY FIXTURES

Leeds v Preston

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield

Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Barnsley

Hull v Nottingham Forest

 

LEAGUE ONE DATES

OPENING DAY

Wimbledon v Rotherham Aug 3

Doncaster v Gillingham Aug 3

 

FINAL DAY

Rotherham v Sunderland May 3

Blackpool v Doncaster May 3

 

BOXING DAY

Shrewsbury v Rotherham

Peterborough v Doncaster

 

KEY YORKSHIRE CLASHES

Doncaster v Rotherham Sept 7

Rotherham v Doncaster Apr 18

