The EFL fixtures for 2019-20 are out
20 June 2019, 10:05 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 10:07
Find out some of the key dates for your diary
Huddersfield, who finished bottom of the Premier League last season, start their quest to return to the top flight at home to beaten play-off finalists Derby on Monday, August 5.
Leeds, who lost to Frank Lampard's Rams in the play-off semi-finals, start at Bristol City the previous day.
The remaining Championship matches all take place on Saturday, August 3.
Fulham - who lost their top-flight status - open at Barnsley, who were promoted from League One last month.
Hull travel to Wales to take on Swansea.
Reading host Sheffield Wednesday.
For Rotherham - who dropped out of the Championship last season - it's an away game at Wimbledon at the start of their League One campaign.
And Doncaster hosting Gillingham at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Both those games on Saturday August 3.
CHAMPIONSHIP DATES
OPENING DAY
Bristol City v Leeds
Huddersfield v Derby
Barnsley v Fulham
Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea v Hull
FINAL DAY
Cardiff v Hull
Brentford v Barnsley
Leeds v Charlton
Millwall v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough
KEY YORKSHIRE CLASHES
Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley Aug 10
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday Feb 8
Huddersfield v Leeds Dec 7
Leeds v Huddersfield Mar 7
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds Oct 26
Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday Jan 11
BOXING DAY FIXTURES
Leeds v Preston
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield
Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Barnsley
Hull v Nottingham Forest
LEAGUE ONE DATES
OPENING DAY
Wimbledon v Rotherham Aug 3
Doncaster v Gillingham Aug 3
FINAL DAY
Rotherham v Sunderland May 3
Blackpool v Doncaster May 3
BOXING DAY
Shrewsbury v Rotherham
Peterborough v Doncaster
KEY YORKSHIRE CLASHES
Doncaster v Rotherham Sept 7
Rotherham v Doncaster Apr 18