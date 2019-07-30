Thirsk man jailed for causing deaths of two teens

24 year old Luke Ridley has been jailed for 11 years for causing the deaths of two 17 year olds near Thirsk.

George Turner and Mason Pearson died when the Volskwagen Bora they were in, driven by Ridley, crashed into a Ford Focus in March 2018 in the A61 at Busby Stoop.

Another two passengers in the Bora, a 17 year old boy and 18 year old man, were taken to hospital and suffered life changing injuries. The driver and passengers of the Ford Focus, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from outside the area were also taken to hospital and released following treatment.

Their three-year-old daughter and a six-month old son were kept in hospital for observation before being discharged. Ridley from Thirsk pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and five counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At the start of the scheduled trial on Monday 8 July, he changed his plea to guilty on all counts and was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday 30 July 2019.

18 year-old William James Corser of Thirsk, the teenage driver of another vehicle that was not involved in the collision, but driving in company with the Bora, also pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous driving at an earlier hearing before changing his plea to guilty at the start of the trial. He was also sentenced today, at Teesside Crown Court.

Following, a vehicle examination, Mr Ridley’s car was also found to be in a dangerous condition with a number of defects including defective brakes.

Road Policing Strategic Development Inspector Jeremy Bartley of North Yorkshire Police said:

“The dangerous driving by both Ridley and Corser has cost the lives of two young men and devastated their families in the space of a few seconds.

“Thanks to the number of witnesses that came forward, and the support from both residents and businesses in the area, we were able secure a mountain of evidence.

“We reviewed hours of CCTV and dash-cam footage and painstakingly built up a picture of exactly what happened that night, despite the initial claims of those involved denying any wrongdoing which extended the heartache of the families and victims even further.

“I hope the sentence handed down by the court sends a stark warning to anyone who takes irresponsible and dangerous risks on the roads, either by their actions or due to the dangerous condition of their vehicle – it is simply not worth it.

“Although both Ridley and Corser now have to face up to their actions and justice has been delivered for George and Mason, no sentence can compensate for the loss of their young lives, and the distress caused to their heartbroken families and friends.”