Three jailed for Bradford shooting

17 June 2019, 16:06 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 16:10

Bradford Crown Court

Three men have been jailed for a shooting in Bradford.

Usman Nawaz, who's 24, 24 year old Hasanain Murtaza and 25 year old Mohammed Yasin, were all sentenced to a combined 16 years in prison at Bradford Crown Court on Monday 17 June, after pleading guilty part way through the trial.  

It's after a man was seriously injured and another wounded in the attack on Heaton Road in August 2017. 

Nawaz, 24, previously of Oak Lane in Bradford but now living in Blackburn, and Yasin, 25, of Braithwaite Avenue, Keighley pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and were jailed for seven years each.

Murtaza, 24, of Highfield Drive, Bradford, was jailed for 27 months after he pleaded guilty to assisting both men by collecting them after they abandoned the Honda Civic they had used in the offence.

One of the injured men, Rohid Ali, was admitted to intensive care at Leeds General Infirmary and had several gunshot pellets removed from his head. The other injured man, Zaka Ur-Rehman, suffered grazing to his shoulder.

The court heard that the shooting followed an incident where a stolen car had crashed into a vehicle containing Nawaz’s mother and sister. Ali was subsequently arrested for the offence but was later released without charge.

Speaking after the men had been sentenced, Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

“Illegally owned firearms have no place on the streets of West Yorkshire and anyone found to be in possession of such weapons can expect to be sent to prison for a significant time."

