Tour De Yorkshire Towns Announced

The start and finish locations for next year's Tour de Yorkshire have been revealed.

They are Barnsley - Bedale - Bridlington - Doncaster - Halifax - Leeds - Scarborough - and Selby.

The Tour de Yorkshire will take place between 2-5 May and the 2019 edition has been upgraded to HC status by cycling's world governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) - the highest category possible for a multi-day race outside of the UCI WorldTour.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity also confirmed that Redcar will be a host town for the 2020 edition, and that the 2019 route will include the circuit in Harrogate which will be used in the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

He said: "It's always exciting to unveil the host towns for the Tour de Yorkshire and this year is no exception. We're thrilled that Bedale will be making its debut as the town gave the riders an amazing reception when they passed through earlier this year, and I'm sure Redcar will also excel in 2020. The other locations have already proven themselves as more than worthy recipients and we cannot wait to return.

"The full route will be announced on Friday 7 December but we felt it was important to confirm the inclusion of the Harrogate circuit as the sport's best riders are already planning their trips to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships and the Tour de Yorkshire will be the only chance they get to sample that circuit under race conditions before then."

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France at the A.S.O, said: "The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just four years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a great team at Welcome to Yorkshire and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show in 2019."