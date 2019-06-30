Trouble at cricket in Leeds

30 June 2019, 06:51 | Updated: 30 June 2019, 06:53

Cricket Ball

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said it will take action against anti-social behaviour after it received reports of trouble between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans at the World Cup match.

Videos shared on social media show a scuffle between fans outside the Headingley ground in Leeds yesterday lunchtime.

West Yorkshire Police said it is aware of it, and blamed fans trying to get into the stadium.

An ICC spokesman said: "We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.

"We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans."

West Yorkshire Police said it was linked to people trying to get in.

A spokesman added: "Officers attended to disperse the group without any issues and remained on patrol in the area."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Generic Police Pic

Armed Robbery at store in North Tyneside

Local News

P&O owner swoops on London IPO candidate Topaz in $1.3bn deal

UK & World

merseyside police

Fatal collision in Pontefract

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pets need help staying cool.

Walking dogs in the heatwave: How to protect pets' paws from hot pavements

Lifestyle

Season 6 is confirmed

Line of Duty season 6: Release date, cast and plot details

TV & Movies

A 99p eye mask is a go-to for many with hay fever.

Budget shoppers reveal eye mask for less than £1 for hay fever relief

Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch's public Instagram has only shared one, discreet photo of her newborn son.

Mrs Hinch takes social media break to enjoy 'baby bubble' with newborn son

Celebrities

Patrons divided between support and outrage over new pub rules.

Outrage as pub landlord enforces ‘ridiculous’ rules that ban children ‘roaming free’

Lifestyle

Anton angered Love Island viewers

Love Island fans think Anton Danyluk is in LOVE with Molly-Mae Hague after ‘sneaky’ behaviour

TV & Movies