Trouble at cricket in Leeds

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said it will take action against anti-social behaviour after it received reports of trouble between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans at the World Cup match.

Videos shared on social media show a scuffle between fans outside the Headingley ground in Leeds yesterday lunchtime.

West Yorkshire Police said it is aware of it, and blamed fans trying to get into the stadium.

An ICC spokesman said: "We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.

"We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans."

West Yorkshire Police said it was linked to people trying to get in.

A spokesman added: "Officers attended to disperse the group without any issues and remained on patrol in the area."