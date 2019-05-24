Two boys die in 'major incident' in Sheffield

24 May 2019, 18:10

Sheffield Major Incident

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have died after a "serious incident" at a property in Sheffield.

Four other children, including a seven month old baby, remain in hospital after it happened in the Shiregreen area this morning. A 37 year old man and 34 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. 

Police say the cause of death has not yet been established and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course. 

Detective Simon Palmer from South Yorkshire Police said:

"We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding this incident. We will remain in the area this afternoon and into the evening carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance.

"I appreciate the events of this morning have caused concern locally but I'd like to reassure you that there is no wider risk to the community.

"To allow the investigation to progress, I would please ask that people are mindful of what they are posting on social media and the potential distress this may cause."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Buckingham Palace releases details of Donald Trump's official state visit

UK & World

Lionel Messi admits Barcelona let Liverpool 'walk all over them' in semi-final defeat

Sport

Sky Data poll: Majority of Britons want a general election when new PM is in place

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Should you be wearing suncream everyday?

What does SPF mean, should you wear factor 50 sun cream and how often should you apply it?

Lifestyle

Joe Swash is in a relationship with Stacey Solomon

Does Joe Swash have a child? I’m A Celebrity host’s son, Stacey Solomon birth details and age revealed

Showbiz

Rachel Riley announced her pregnancy on Twitter

Rachel Riley announces she's expecting her first baby Strictly star Pasha Kovalev

Celebrities

Gary Barlow posted a rare video of his son Daniel on Instagram

Who is Gary Barlow’s son Daniel, how old is he and how many kids does the Take That star have with wife Dawn?

Celebrities

The brand new cocktails will be perfect for the weekend

These cheeky cans will bring the bar to your bedroom this bank holiday weekend

Food & Health

Lisa and Zak married for a second time on Emmerdale

How long has Emmerdale actress Jane Cox played Lisa Dingle?

TV & Movies