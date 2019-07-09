Two men charged with attempted murder in Hull

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after an attack on a man in Hull.

It's after a serious assault on Saturday 6 July on Buckingham Street. 41 year old Jason Shreeve of Barnsley Street and Luke Steven Hainsworth, who's 29 and of Edler Avenue have both been charged with attempted murder.

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A 36 year old woman, Kelly Baxter of Barnsley Street, has been charged with assisting an offender.