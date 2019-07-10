Two men from Bradford charged with terrorism offences

10 July 2019, 07:23 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 07:25

Police

Two men from Bradford are due in court charged with terrorism offences.

They were arrested a week ago.

A 21-year-old has been charged with disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

An 18-year-old has been charged with eight offences of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates today.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Economic growth picks up in May driven by car production

UK & World

John Major: Former PM would launch legal fight to stop Johnson suspending parliament

UK & World

Woman 'hurls snake at driver' in alleged car-jacking caught on camera in South Carolina

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lisa will make a permanent return to the dales

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle returns as Lisa Riley makes her comeback 'for good'

TV & Movies

The actor has died after battling a terminal illness

This Country actor Michael Sleggs dies aged 33

Celebrities

Stacey and Kevin have gone public with their romance

Inside Strictly Come Dancing couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's new home

Celebrities

Lucy has revealed the truth about her romance with Tommy

Lucie Donlan STILL believes there's hope for her and Tommy Fury as she’s dumped from Love Island

TV & Movies

Amy quit Love Island this week

Amy Hart reveals why she's quit Love Island in emotional goodbye to Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

This is how much you can get fined for term-time holidays

Can you take your kids out of school in term time and how much can you get fined?

Lifestyle