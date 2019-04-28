Water rescue in Leeds

A person's been rescued from the River Aire in Leeds.

Someone reported a member of the public in the water at Sovereign Street yesterday evening.

The report also said a police officer was in the water trying to rescue them.

Members of the public were given instructions by control to access a throwline to help with rescue.

The member of public was rescued by the police officer and fire crews then rescued the officer by ladder.

Both casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Water rescue crews from Leeds and Rothwell attended along with 2 pumps from Hunslet.