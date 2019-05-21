Welcome To Yorkshire garden

21 May 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 13:12

Welcome to Yorkshire garden 2019 2

The Welcome to Yorkshire garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show has received a highly coveted Gold Medal - as the tourism organisation celebrates its 10th anniversary and 10th garden at the world-famous flower show.

The garden is inspired by Yorkshire's proud industrial heritage and stunning natural environment with the aim of encouraging more people to visit and experience the county's beauty first hand.

Designed by Mark Gregory from Landform Consultants, the highlight of the design is an authentically built canal with flowing water and genuine lock gates.

The garden also includes a towpath and a lock keeper's lodge with a colourful garden and vegetable patch.

Welcome to Yorkshire's Commercial Director Peter Dodd said:

"We were blown away when we saw the garden and it looks like the judges were too. The reaction so far has been incredible, and this is exactly why we've been coming to RHS Chelsea for the last 10 years, to open people's eyes to the beauty of Yorkshire.

"After a record success last year, Mark said he would up his game even further in 2019 and he totally has. This has been the most demanding design we've ever under taken and I know the build presented some complex challenges to Mark at some points, but he's truly knocked it out of the park.

"The whole, process of producing this garden from start to finish is a huge group effort and I couldn't be prouder; a Gold Medal for a gold standard team!" 

Welcome to Yorkshire garden 2019

Credit: Rachel Warne

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roberto Firmino returns to Liverpool training in Marbella

Sport

Trainline to get investors on board for £1.5bn float

UK & World

21 year old Hannah Barker

Missing woman last spotted in Pudsey

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Spice Girls kick start their tour on Friday

Spice Girls give fans first look at reunion tour with behind-the-scenes photo

Celebrities

Jamie Oliver's restaurant empire has gone into administration

Read Jamie Oliver's letter to staff in full as restaurant chain collapses

Celebrities

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective

Don't Tell Your Mum episode 1: Co-sleeping, Dadsnet shaming and forgiveness
Taron Egerton invited mum Christine and girlfriend Emily Thomas to the London premiere of Rocketman

Rocketman's Taron Egerton steps out with girlfriend Emily Thomas at the London premiere of the Elton John movie

Celebrities

An estate in East Dunbartonshire has banned hopscotch

Parents furious as kids banned from playing hopscotch outside their homes

Lifestyle

ASOS stock the Teva sandals which seem to be leading the pack

Chunky dad sandals are the newest fashion trend taking over the high street

Fashion