Woman Arrested Over Bradford Death From 2001

16 January 2019, 10:06 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 10:08

generic police picture

A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in Bradford 18 years ago.

Mother-of-one, 19-year-old Rebecca Hall, was killed in an attack in the city in April 2001.

West Yorkshire Police have said: "Police investigating the death of Rebecca Hall in Bradford in 2001 have arrested a woman.

"The 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday January 4.

"She has been released under investigation."

Sex worker Miss Hall's body was found in an alleyway off Thornton Street in Bradford.

Her murder has been the subject of a number of investigations over the past 18 years.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rihanna sues father over use of Fenty name for his talent business

Showbiz

Stop Brexit 'fantasies' and back People's Vote, bosses urge

UK & World

Weather warning for ice in UK with snow in some parts

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News