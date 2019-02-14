Woman Dies In Rotherham

14 February 2019, 07:38 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 07:41

A woman in her 20s has died following reports of a row at a home in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cedric Crescent in Thurcroft, just before 8.50pm on Wednesday.

A woman was found in cardiac arrest and was given emergency treatment by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area remained cordoned off late on Wednesday as investigators sought to establish the circumstances around the woman's death.

A 39-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the death and taken into custody.

