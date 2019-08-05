Woman hit by caravan in Sheffield dies
5 August 2019, 11:24 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 11:26
A 69 year old woman hit by a caravan in Gleadless in Sheffield last month has died in hospital.
Emergency services say they were called to Carson Mount at around 2.20pm on Monday 22 July to reports a caravan had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
It is understood the caravan had become disconnected from the vehicle towing it.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and died in the early hours of Sunday 4 August.