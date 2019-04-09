Woman injured in collision in Leeds

9 April 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 08:31

Police

A woman's been seriously injured in a collision in Leeds city centre.

At 2.38am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were at the junction of Lower Briggate and Heaton's Court.

The woman, aged in her forties, was involved in a collision with a taxi.

She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and is in a serious condition.

The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

A scene remains in place to undergo examination.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

