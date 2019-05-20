Woman missing after night out in Leeds

20 May 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 12:03

21 year old Hannah Barker

A 21 year old woman has gone missing while on a night out in Leeds.

Police say Hannah Barker from Whinmoor went out with friends on Saturday night. They last saw her at about 3.40am on Sunday morning in Merrion Street.

The 21 year old hasn't been seen since and was due at work this morning but hasn't turned up. Her car has also been found parked in the St John's Centre car park.

Detective Inspector Melissa Porritt, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are very concerned for Hannah's welfare as it is out of character for her to go missing like this and for her not to have been in touch with anyone.

We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her movements in the city centre and would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 853 of May 19 or reference 13190254486."

