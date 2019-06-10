World Triathlon Series race in Leeds

10 June 2019, 07:36 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 07:38

Triathlon Leeds

Jacob Birtwhistle won the men's ITU World Triathlon Series race in Leeds, as home favourites the Brownlee brothers suffered a disappointing afternoon.

Australian Birtwhistle, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, pulled away on the run to earn his first World Series success in one hour, 44 minutes and 12 seconds.

Alistair Brownlee had been expected to fight it out with brother Jonny for victory but he finished well down the field, with both finishing outside the top 30.

American Matthew McElroy was second for his first podium finish while veteran Spaniard Javier Gomez claimed third place.

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown claimed gold on home soil in the women's elite race, finishing in one hour, 55 minutes and 46 seconds - 11 seconds ahead of world number one Katie Zaferes.

Fellow Briton - and Leeds' very own - Jess Learmonth was a further minute and 35 seconds behind to secure third spot at Roundhay Park.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore

TV & Movies

UK economy shrank in April after Brexit car plant shutdowns

UK & World

Nurse re-arrested by police investigating baby deaths

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will The Durrells return to ITV?

Will The Durrells return to ITV? The latest rumours about the new season

TV & Movies

Parents were quick to praise the teacher for her sweet gesture

Teacher writes adorable letter to tooth fairy after student's tooth is accidentally thrown away

Lifestyle

James Corden has spilled details on the Gavin and Stacey reunion

James Corden teases exciting Gavin and Stacey Christmas special details

TV & Movies

Coronation Street leavers

Who has left Coronation Street in 2019, when are their exit scenes and why did they quit?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Zara midi skirt and lilac jumper

Celebrities

Molly-Mae caught breaking Love Island rules as she smuggles contraband into the villa

Molly-Mae caught breaking Love Island rules as she smuggles contraband into the villa

TV & Movies