Yorkshire kids face gender and sexuality issues

Over 250 children in Yorkshire have needed counselling for gender and sexuality issues in the last year.

That's according to figures from Childline. In 2018/19, the Leeds hub carried out 257 online counselling sessions with children and young people about issues relating to gender and sexuality, with 93 counselling sessions specifically about concerns around coming out.

Nationally, 6,014 counselling sessions with children and young people about issues relating to gender and sexuality last year - on average 16 every day

Children as young as 11 who spoke to Childline about their gender or sexual identity spoke about experiences of bullying and issues with their mental or emotional health.

The most common age group that contacted Childline were 12 to 15 year olds. The transgender page on the Childline website has also seen around an 80% increase in number of page views between 2017/18 and 2018/19.

19 year old Junaid from Leeds is transgender, and was attacked in a gym:

"I took my shirt off, and I normally wear an undershirt, but I'd forgotten that day. Someone saw a bit of my binder and called me a slur, then hit me in the face.

"A lot of my friends and Trans support groups, say they've been to a number of different GPs and no one is helping them. Recently, one of the people in our group killed themselves."

Junaid says that the fact that fender identity is being talked about more in the media is helping though:

"Five years ago you would've never seen anything in the media about being trans at all. it was non-existent. I love the fact that it's there and people that see it know that it's OK."

Dame Esther Rantzen, Founder and President of Childline said:

“I have met young people who were desperately unhappy because they couldn’t talk to anyone about issues regarding their sexuality or gender, and often turn to Childline because they fear they would lose their friends and be rejected by their families if they disclosed their feelings to them.

"So I am glad that they felt able to talk to Childline and reveal their feelings without being judged or stigmatised. I know that some adults feel uncomfortable talking about these issues with young people, but if we create a taboo around them, that can make children feel guilty, rejected and in some cases has even led to depression and even suicide. We all need to listen sensitively and support young people and protect them from this profound unhappiness and loneliness.”