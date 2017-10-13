Dorset Recruitment Drive For Female Firefighters

Dorset's fire service is trying to get more women to go for a career as a firefighter.

Nationally, 95% of fire service staff are male.

Ahead of a recruitment campaign by Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue,, 'have a go' events are being held to get people interested - including in Bournemouth and Poole later this month.

Group Manager Karen Adams said:

“Nationally, the fire and rescue service is 95% male and 96% white, so we are trying to remove any barriers that might deter women and ethnic minorities from applying to be a firefighter. It is a physical role, and I think that worries a lot of people, especially women, so the ‘have a go’ days are designed to show exactly what we do and what is needed. We’ve also designed a 12-week fitness programme to help people achieve the required level while they are going through the application process.

“When we appoint, it will be the best people for the job, so we want to strongest possible pool of applicants to choose from. By running these events, we’re saying to all parts of our community that being a firefighter can be a career choice for anyone – so come and meet us, ‘have a go’ and see whether it feels like a good fit for you.”

Each of the weekend sessions will run from 10am to 1pm, and full address details of each fire station can be found at

dwfire.org.uk/fire-stations.



Saturday 14 October – Weymouth fire station



Saturday 21 October – Springbourne fire station, Bournemouth



Saturday 28 October – Poole fire station