The Secret To Holly Willoughby's Weight Loss Has Been Revealed

By Rume Ugen

This Morning's queen of curves has been keeping trim thanks to a brand new workout regime which has seen her burn as much as 600 calories an hour!

It's no secret that Holly Willoughby has been losing weight and fast.

Fair play to her, she looks GORGEOUS for it, however we have been a little curious as to how she's been keeping herself in such good shape.

It's claimed the queen of curves has been keeping trim thanks to a brand new workout regime which has seen her burn as much as 600 calories and hour!

What's more, Holly has been ensuring she is able look her best by sticking to a diet packed full of vegetables.

The This Morning presenter has been keeping very mum about what she's been doing to keep in shape but now an insider has dished details on the mum-of-three's regime.

Insiders revealed to Now: "Holly loves kickboxing and finds it an easy way to stay trim. She even has a kickboxing bag in her spare room, so she can work out at home.

"Holly does eat fish and occasionally chicken but it's mainly veggies. She watches her carbs and is conscious not to overload on the bad stuff."

It's no secret that kickboxing is a high energy sport and is great for keeping toned.

The insider added: "You can expect to burn around 500-600 calories in an hour of boxercise but it depends on your fitness levels.

"It's a great overall workout as it not only incorporates shoulder and arm work but she'll be doing squats, lunges and ab work, too. It's a very good overall body-conditioning session and fat burner."

Holly is now rumoured to be a size 8 after dropping from a dress size 12 - and she looks fabulous in either size!