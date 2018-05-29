Love Island 2018 line-up: Danny Dyer's daughter among 12 singles spicing up the villa cast
29 May 2018, 14:30
ITV2 bosses have revealed the first bunch of singletons to enter the Love Island 2018 villa - here's the full cast of contestants.
Among the friendly faces of this year's Love Island cast are Danny Dyer's daughter, Dani, who has been bought onto the show after an arm injury saw her time on ITV2's Survival Of The Fittest cut short.
It's not just wannabe models and personal trainers that are in for a sizzling summer either, as the line-up seems the be the brainiest bunch yet with an A&E doctor and an electrical and nuclear engineer on the list.
Laura Anderson - 29, Cabin Crew
Scotland
This Scottish beauty says her best attribute is her keen sense of fashion and "glamorous" hair extensions. Laura claims she has a sociable and bubbly personality which will work well on the show although she admits her voice might annoy her housemates.
A self-confessed experienced dater, Laura has had nine boyfriends and is a sucker for falling in love.
She explains: "I’m a good girlfriend – I’m quite motherly. I can be intense; I fall in love quickly and I want to share my life with that person. I’ve now been single for a couple of months. I came out of a short relationship that was very intense – we lived together briefly and it broke my heart a bit."
Now ready to get over her heartbreak, Laura is looking for a rugged man who knows what he wants.
Danni Dyer, 21, Barmaid
London
Her dad Danny Dyer might be one of the UK's most famous faces but Danni is still hoping to enter the villa and make a name of her own.
In fact, the barmaid claims her most disastrous date she's ever had was when a boy told the waitress who her dad was.
Danny recalls: "We were sitting there and then he tapped the waitress on the shoulder and said ‘do you know who her dad is?’ This guy was really fit, a gorgeous rugby player. He told the waitress again when we walked out. That’s when he saw the other side to me. And I unfollowed him on Instagram."
Turns out the Eastenders star isn't her only claim to fame, as she was once babysat by Keira Knightley!
Hayley Hughes, 21, Model
Liverpool
Hayley is nothing short of a blonde bombshell, and she definitely knows it!
Asked what her best attributes are she quipped: "My dimples are very unique and that’s a sign of beauty."
This Scouse might looks sweet but she looks set to be fiesta as she claims she has "no filter" and isn't afraid to say exactly what she's thinking whether people like it or not.
Don't expect to see much bed hopping from Hayley, as she says she's only had one lover in the form of her boyfriend of five years.
Kendall Rae-Knight, 26, Retail Manager
Blackpool
Unlike some of the other housemates, Kendall has been engaged before and was even planning to have children after they purchased a house together.
She was left heartbroken when he called off the engagement after just three months but she is hoping the villa will be her opportunity to move on.
Asked about what her fellow singletons might find annoying about her, Kendall says: "My voice! I’ve got a really high, squeaky voice. When I get really excited it gets even worse."
For guys looking to woo Kendall, she says all it takes is a glass of rose wine as she is a complete "lightweight".
Kendall admits she's not the biggest girly girl and has never had a huge group of girlfriends but is hoping to get some dating tips from them as she's been out of the dating game for five years.
Samira Mighty, 22, West End performer
London
This sassy contestant certainly won't be camera shy as she's had lots of experience performing on the West End having starred in the likes of Dreamgirls and Mamma Mia!
Samira could be bringing much-needed drama to the show as she claims she's a "boys girl" as she finds females can often been catty and she has no problem fighting for a guy.
"I think there might be a bit of rivalry over guys. It wouldn’t phase me going head to head with someone for a guy."
Niall Aslam, 23, Student and Construction Worker
Coventry
23-year-old Nail says his "chat" will set him apart from other guys in the villa and says he has zero interest in a girl who can't laugh at herself.
He says: "Someone who takes themselves seriously and can’t have a laugh. Girls these days think you’re trying to chat them up even when you’re not. You might just ask the time and they’ll say ‘Sorry I’m not interested.’"
Eyal Booker, 22, Model
London
Shirtless model Eyal is sure to turn a few heads this summer, but he claims there are a lot more layers underneath that incredible six pack.
He regards himself as a "spiritual" person who look at situations form a deeper perspective, and is worried that girls in the house might find him a bit too "preachy".
Eyal explains: "I think that people might assume that I’m trying to preach but I’m not a preacher and I don’t want to be a preacher I just feel like I’ve got an opinion and I feel like my opinion matters and I’m going to share that with people."
Despite this, he claims he past girlfriends would speak quite highly of him - even though some of his relationships have only lasted six weeks!
Adam Collard, 22, Personal Trainer and Gym Director,
Newcastle
Tall, dark and handsome Adam is sure to break some hearts and confesses he has cheated on a girlfriend in the past.
However, he blames his past actions on being young and claims he was entirely faithful throughout his last relationship.
He says: "At the time I felt super guilty when I cheated but now looking back on it, it was just a silly thing when I was young. The last girl I was with, it was more serious and I think once I’m there with someone and I do fully like them then I’m loyal."
Now, he is looking for a "dominant" girl who can keep him on his toes but definitely not someone who is too materialistic.
Jack Fincham, 26, Stationary Sales Manager
Kent
Jack says he always makes a statement when he walks in the room, and that's particularly down to his clumsiness.
He explains: "I’m just so clumsy so I’ll walk in and knock something over. Everyone knows ‘Jack is here!’"
The 26-year-old even claims his clumsiness has got him into awkward situations on dates too.
He explained: "I took a girl out to a lovely pub next to the Thames and I was trying to be cool, ordered some drinks for us and then as I put my hand up to pay for them, I knocked the drinks back on to the barman and they poured down him and smashed on the floor. He was fuming. I am a walking disaster and am massively clumsy."
Dr. Alex George, 27, A&E Doctor
West Wales
Alex has been single for three years and is now looking for love. The gorgeous doctor describes himself as "caring", "motivated" and "high energy."
If girls want to win over Alex, they need to have more too them than just looks as he claims he wants a girl that has drive and passion.
Speaking of his worst dates, he said: "The worst date I had was a Tinder date with a girl who turned up 40 minutes late, she turns up and she had such an attitude, "I want this and that’ you could just tell she had an arrogance about herself. It was an absolute turn off. She only spoke about herself throughout the date. I thought I’d stick it out and was polite and paid the bill but I thought to myself, ‘think we’ll leave that there."
Wes Nelson, 20, Electrical and Nuclear Systems Design Engineer
Staffordshire
This cheeky Chappy is looking for a serious relationship and says he wants someone who can tame his "wild lifestyle".
"I am 20 years old but I’d say I am ahead of my age in terms of maturity and in terms of who I am and my mannerisms," Wes explains.
"I don’t think I’d be childish in there. I consider myself a mature person so definitely looking for something serious."
He might feel mature, but Wes is worried his age might put older girls in the villa off him but he'd happily date a cougar.
"It’s a bit more difficult for a guy to pull a girl who is older than him but I’ve never had a problem before so it should be ok. I’ve never been with a girl who is younger than me. I always go for the cougars!"