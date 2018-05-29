Love Island 2018 line-up: Danny Dyer's daughter among 12 singles spicing up the villa cast

ITV2 bosses have revealed the first bunch of singletons to enter the Love Island 2018 villa - here's the full cast of contestants.

Among the friendly faces of this year's Love Island cast are Danny Dyer's daughter, Dani, who has been bought onto the show after an arm injury saw her time on ITV2's Survival Of The Fittest cut short.

It's not just wannabe models and personal trainers that are in for a sizzling summer either, as the line-up seems the be the brainiest bunch yet with an A&E doctor and an electrical and nuclear engineer on the list.

Laura Anderson - 29, Cabin Crew

Scotland

This Scottish beauty says her best attribute is her keen sense of fashion and "glamorous" hair extensions. Laura claims she has a sociable and bubbly personality which will work well on the show although she admits her voice might annoy her housemates.

A self-confessed experienced dater, Laura has had nine boyfriends and is a sucker for falling in love.

She explains: "I’m a good girlfriend – I’m quite motherly. I can be intense; I fall in love quickly and I want to share my life with that person. I’ve now been single for a couple of months. I came out of a short relationship that was very intense – we lived together briefly and it broke my heart a bit."

Now ready to get over her heartbreak, Laura is looking for a rugged man who knows what he wants.

Danni Dyer, 21, Barmaid

London

Her dad Danny Dyer might be one of the UK's most famous faces but Danni is still hoping to enter the villa and make a name of her own.

In fact, the barmaid claims her most disastrous date she's ever had was when a boy told the waitress who her dad was.

Danny recalls: "We were sitting there and then he tapped the waitress on the shoulder and said ‘do you know who her dad is?’ This guy was really fit, a gorgeous rugby player. He told the waitress again when we walked out. That’s when he saw the other side to me. And I unfollowed him on Instagram."

Turns out the Eastenders star isn't her only claim to fame, as she was once babysat by Keira Knightley!

Hayley Hughes, 21, Model

Liverpool

Hayley is nothing short of a blonde bombshell, and she definitely knows it!

Asked what her best attributes are she quipped: "My dimples are very unique and that’s a sign of beauty."

This Scouse might looks sweet but she looks set to be fiesta as she claims she has "no filter" and isn't afraid to say exactly what she's thinking whether people like it or not.

Don't expect to see much bed hopping from Hayley, as she says she's only had one lover in the form of her boyfriend of five years.

Kendall Rae-Knight, 26, Retail Manager

Blackpool

Unlike some of the other housemates, Kendall has been engaged before and was even planning to have children after they purchased a house together.

She was left heartbroken when he called off the engagement after just three months but she is hoping the villa will be her opportunity to move on.

Asked about what her fellow singletons might find annoying about her, Kendall says: "My voice! I’ve got a really high, squeaky voice. When I get really excited it gets even worse."

For guys looking to woo Kendall, she says all it takes is a glass of rose wine as she is a complete "lightweight".

Kendall admits she's not the biggest girly girl and has never had a huge group of girlfriends but is hoping to get some dating tips from them as she's been out of the dating game for five years.

Samira Mighty, 22, West End performer

London

This sassy contestant certainly won't be camera shy as she's had lots of experience performing on the West End having starred in the likes of Dreamgirls and Mamma Mia!

Samira could be bringing much-needed drama to the show as she claims she's a "boys girl" as she finds females can often been catty and she has no problem fighting for a guy.

"I think there might be a bit of rivalry over guys. It wouldn’t phase me going head to head with someone for a guy."