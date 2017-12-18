Did You Spot Kevin And Karen Clifton's Show Of Affection During The Strictly Final?

18 December 2017, 10:31

Kevin and Karen Canvas

The pair have been surrounded by split rumours recently.

The most talked about couple on Strictly this year wasn't any of the contestants instead, professionals and married couple Kevin and Karen Clifton who have been amidst split rumours.

But could this moment during last night's final be an attempt by the pair to put the rumours to bed?

 

Whilst they were celebrating Holby City actor Joe McFadden's win they could be seen having an intimate moment in the crowd as Karen stroked Kevins back while they cheered.

Read More: Fans Share Grief As Karen and Kevin Dance SEPARATELY Amid Split Rumours

This is a big departure from last week's reports that the pair weren't talking on set and fans were left shocked when they didn't perform together during the final and Karen instead danced with Pasha.

But Kevin has still been spotted wearing his wedding ring during rehearsals so does that mean there is still a chance for the pair to reconcile?

Strictly fans will certainly hope so!

